TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.00

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 32501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.
About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDK (TTDKY)
