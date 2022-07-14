TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.60. 111,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

