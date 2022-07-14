Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($7.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 813.60 ($9.68).

Shares of TM17 stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 400 ($4.76). The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.37 million and a PE ratio of 2,222.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 535.94. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.35).

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

