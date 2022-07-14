Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.03

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 9638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

