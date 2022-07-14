Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,832 shares of company stock worth $6,278,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

