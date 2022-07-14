Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

