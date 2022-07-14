Terracoin (TRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $418,599.11 and $12.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,507.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00501466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00253468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005657 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

