Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £137.27 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £137.27 ($163.26).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Ken Murphy bought 49 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($162.60).
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($163.77).
Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company has a market capitalization of £19.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,284.00. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 229.25 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.62).
Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
