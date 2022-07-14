Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £137.27 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £137.27 ($163.26).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Ken Murphy bought 49 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($162.60).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($163.77).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company has a market capitalization of £19.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,284.00. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 229.25 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.62).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.82).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

