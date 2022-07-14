Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $696.42. The stock had a trading volume of 649,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The stock has a market cap of $721.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $716.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $872.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

