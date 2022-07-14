Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $820.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $820.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $874.11.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $872.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

