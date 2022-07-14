Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Position Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Textainer Group worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 49,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 5,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.