TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 5.6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. 112,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,083,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $891.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 633,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

