The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 155.0% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,432,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.09. 336,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.25. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.