The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 300,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 626,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,213. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

