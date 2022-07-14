The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Cooper Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Cooper Companies has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

COO stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.80. 12,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,922. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $286.99 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $233,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

