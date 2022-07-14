The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

