The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target to $5.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

OMIC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 2,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

