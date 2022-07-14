The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $278.10

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.10 and last traded at $278.31, with a volume of 53481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.15.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

