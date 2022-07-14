The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $278.10

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.10 and last traded at $278.31, with a volume of 53481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.15.
GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
