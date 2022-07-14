The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 770,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

About Hong Kong and China Gas (Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.