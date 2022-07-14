The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 1.8% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,207. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

