The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18). 51,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 130,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.63 ($0.17).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £12.94 million and a PE ratio of 743.75.
The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)
Recommended Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Ince Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ince Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.