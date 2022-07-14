The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18). 51,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 130,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.63 ($0.17).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £12.94 million and a PE ratio of 743.75.

The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

