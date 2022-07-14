The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:KF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth $9,616,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.