The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRBGet Rating) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

