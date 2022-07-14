The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

