The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 7.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

