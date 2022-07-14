The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TWN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 1,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,186. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $21,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,180,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

