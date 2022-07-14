Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 365,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.