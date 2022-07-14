thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) PT Lowered to €8.20

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.60 ($17.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.
OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
