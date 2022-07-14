Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

OTCMKTS TWMIF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.