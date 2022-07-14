Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $17.77. Tidewater shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $745.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at $52,158,535.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

