Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.46.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$63.29. 937,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,904. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$29.25 and a 12-month high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.72 per share, with a total value of C$92,005.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,924,446.55. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,593.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

