Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.11.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.90. 662,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.43. The firm has a market cap of C$21.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$29.25 and a twelve month high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$550,491,006.10. Insiders purchased a total of 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

