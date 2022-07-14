TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 291.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,849 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,852 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 136,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

