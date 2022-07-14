TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 291.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,849 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,852 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LUV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 136,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
