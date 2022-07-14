TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.14. 1,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

