TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,178. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

