TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 219,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

NYSE:APD traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.42. 15,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.