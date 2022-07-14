TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 875,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,044. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

