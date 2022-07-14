TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399,729. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.