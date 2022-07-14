TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $6.36 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,568. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

