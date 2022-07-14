TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys $13,008.47 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,187 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $13,008.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,920 shares in the company, valued at $644,215.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,872.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 49,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

