TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys $13,008.47 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,187 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $13,008.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,920 shares in the company, valued at $644,215.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,872.41.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.
NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 49,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
