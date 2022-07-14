Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,472 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Catalent comprises approximately 2.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after buying an additional 647,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

