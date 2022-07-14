Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $433,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,099. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.89 and a 200 day moving average of $395.54.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

