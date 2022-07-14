Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.31. 7,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,126. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.81.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

