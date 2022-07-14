Tran Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) by 385.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096,497 shares during the period. Enjoy Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.20% of Enjoy Technology worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of ENJY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 2,805,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.79. Enjoy Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

