Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Has $57.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. SEA comprises 34.0% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $57,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in SEA by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

SEA stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 144,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

