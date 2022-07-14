Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $21.10 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,364 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 68,342,629 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.