Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

