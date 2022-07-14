Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 255,356 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals comprises about 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 8,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

