Tri Star Advisors Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

