Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 34,135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,455 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 4.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $374.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

