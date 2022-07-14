tru Independence LLC Purchases New Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,156,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in VEON by 44.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,779,238. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

